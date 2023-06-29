Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

HCDIP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.