Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 487 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.