Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 32,163 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
