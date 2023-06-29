Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

