Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 117.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

SPYX opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

