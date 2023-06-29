Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 65,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

