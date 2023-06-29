Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.28 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

