Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 299 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

