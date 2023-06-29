Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HWCPZ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,055. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

