H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUL. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of FUL traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 954,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,403. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

