GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSI Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 340,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,022. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

