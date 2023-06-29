GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
GSI Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 340,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,022. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
