Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0450

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $540,871.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00278732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00792933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00539290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

