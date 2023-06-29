Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGI opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

