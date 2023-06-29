Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.6 %

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

