Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 5.6%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

