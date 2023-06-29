Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.90. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 121,739 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

