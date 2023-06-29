Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 806,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,037,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Globalstar by 623.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.