Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 806,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,037,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.
In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Globalstar by 623.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
