Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 125,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

