Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.