Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QYLD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 787,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,793. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

