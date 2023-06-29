Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GJNSY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

