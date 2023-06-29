GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.29

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 622883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after buying an additional 8,355,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.