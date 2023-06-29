Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PXI opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $50.74.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
