Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $83.18 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2133 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

