Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

