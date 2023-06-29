Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $95.30.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.