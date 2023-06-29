Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XTN. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $82.65 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

