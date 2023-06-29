General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $86.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.76.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. General Mills has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.