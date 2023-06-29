Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
