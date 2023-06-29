G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,619.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.