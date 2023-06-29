FY2025 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

