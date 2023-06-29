Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 21,358 shares trading hands.
Fuse Medical Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fuse Medical
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.