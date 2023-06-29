FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock remained flat at $23.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

