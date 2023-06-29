FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,104 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.