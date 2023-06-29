FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

PM stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

