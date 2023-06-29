FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 737.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $252,224,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

