Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Up 1.3 %

FRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.76 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.