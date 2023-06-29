Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Frontline Trading Up 1.3 %
FRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
