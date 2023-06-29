FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.19% from the company’s previous close.
FREYR Battery Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of FREY opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
