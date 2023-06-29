FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.19% from the company’s previous close.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FREY opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

