Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Raised to $100.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FC. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 27.1 %

NYSE FC traded up $9.67 on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 100,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,688. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $628.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 141,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,151 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

