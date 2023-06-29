Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $494.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Franklin Covey

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

