Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Position Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,686 shares during the period. Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.88% of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF worth $68,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 642.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FFHG opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that seeks capital appreciation via a tactical approach. The fund holds ETFs tracking broad-based US equities (including leveraged or inverse equity) and US Treasurys.

