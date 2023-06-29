Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Insider Sells $348,094.08 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. 328,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

