FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $248.66

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $248.66 and last traded at $248.09, with a volume of 16617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

