Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

