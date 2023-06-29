Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.56.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.