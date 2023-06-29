Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $424,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 833,489 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,504,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPTL opened at $30.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.