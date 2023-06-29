Flagship Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.