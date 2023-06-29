Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.