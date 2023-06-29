First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 927,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 418,229 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.23.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

