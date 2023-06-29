First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Increased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

