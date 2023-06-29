First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,291.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FDNI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,682,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

